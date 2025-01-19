Eco Guardians target waste education

[Source: Raw Fiji]

Lack of awareness about proper waste disposal and management continues to hinder environmental sustainability in many Fijian communities.

Eco Guardians, an organization focused on environmental stewardship has identified this knowledge gap as a critical barrier particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Chief Executive Caine said that improper waste disposal stems largely from a lack of education and access to accurate information.

Many communities, she states are unaware of basic practices for managing waste, leading to unsustainable habits that harm the environment.

“And why I want to direct myself straight to vulnerable communities is because these vulnerable communities, most of them don’t get the message that we get here in the city. They don’t have proper internet.”

Eco Guardians has launched an ambitious campaign targeting the Lami area to address this issue. The initiative includes community awareness programs, educational materials and the establishment of “Waste Disposal Stations” in villages.

These efforts aim to foster long-term waste management habits and instill responsibility, starting from early childhood.

Caine said it was important to educate children, as lessons learned at a young age can create a ripple effect of positive environmental practices in the future.

By equipping vulnerable communities with knowledge and tools, Eco Guardians is working to close the gap and pave the way for sustainable waste management in Fiji.