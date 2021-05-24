Eco-friendly prefab homes launched in Savusavu

A local sustainable energy company has launched an environment-friendly prefabricated home model that is also 100% fireproof in Savusavu.

Fiji Organic Research Centre for Excellence (FORCE) says the homes are designed specifically for the Pacific and its climate.

FORCE Co-Founder, Sanjay Vandhera says these two-bedroom homes are the first of their kind in the country and is suitable for the climate.

Each home will save about 17 fully grown trees from our already vanishing forests, is fire and earthquake resistant, can withstand a Category 5 cyclone, has a paperless toilet, and can be constructed in just 15 days.

“As we all know, there’s the global change of the environment. And our Honourable Prime Minister’s main mandate is environmental management. So we are trying to see whether we can all make a little change –a step forward by producing or at least ensuring our forestry remains safe.”

Speaking from India, Co-Founder Sapna Kapoor says the insulation in the panels gives neutral weather which is very healthy for a Fijian family because in summer it is cool inside and on cold nights it is warm inside.

“So, it’s a very affordable housing solution which I’m sure Fijians will really enjoy because the whole project has been envisaged and conceptualized from an Indian standpoint for the people of Fiji.”

Sustainable construction approaches like this are taking place around the world and it has the potential to reduce global carbon emission.