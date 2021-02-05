Eastern Division recorded the highest poverty headcount

The Eastern Division has recorded the highest poverty headcount rate which is equivalent to 42.7 percent of the overall poverty rate in rural areas.

According to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey for 2019-2020, around 160,450 of the poor population reside in the rural areas compared to 97,602 in the urban areas.

The report also highlighted that the lowest poverty rate was recorded in the Central Division standing at 24.3 percent.

Meanwhile, poverty rate in the northern and western division stands at 35.2 and 32.4 percent respectively.

The report also states that poverty rates are high among households with three or more children.

It also noted that poverty rate for households that were reported to have three or more children stands at 44 percent while households with one child had the poverty rate of 22 percent.