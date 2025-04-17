Easter camp delivers hope

[Source: Easter Camp: Mualevu - Vanua Balavu 2025]

Over 200 youths from Suva and Wainadoi are heading to Vanuabalavu for an Easter camp.

This initiative is aimed at uplifting young people and supporting cyclone-hit communities.

Driven by the Suva South SDA District, the trip will combine spiritual reflection with outreach, bringing more than $10,000 worth of donated goods, school supplies, and desks to help local schools still reeling from Tropical Cyclone Rae.

The camp will also feature community programs run by government agencies and institutions, including the Online Safety Commission, FNU, and the Ministries of Youth and Health.

Youth leader Lesi Vanuavou states the trip is a direct response to the growing social pressures on youth and is calling on more communities to invest in similar outreach efforts.





