Earthquake recorded off the coast of Vanua Levu

An earthquake occurred 88 km North Northwest of Yadua Island, Vanua Levu at about 8am today.
The Earthquake measured 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The Mineral Resources Department confirms the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km below the surface but does not pose any immediate tsunami threat.
