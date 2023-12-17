Early morning crash lands two in hospital

A man has been admitted to Lautoka Hospital following an accident in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred near Volivoli Village in Sigatoka at around 1 am.

It is believed that the truck he was driving collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Article continues after advertisement

Divisional Police Commissioner West, Iakobo Vaisewa, states that both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to Sigatoka Hospital.

The driver from Nadi was later transferred to Lautoka Hospital, where he is being treated.

The investigation continues.