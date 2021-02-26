Each road fatality costs around $140,000

Approximately $140,000 is spent by authorities on every single road fatality.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson, revealed this during the Fiji Rental Car Association Annual General meeting in Suva today.

Simpson says this includes medical cost, damage to vehicle and human cost.

He says it is incumbent on every driver to be careful on the roads.

He also revealed that 33,848 Traffic infringement notices were issued to rental cars alone last year.

The AGM continues.