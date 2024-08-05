Duo to serve interview statement in cocaine case

Two people who were allegedly caught in possession of 12.33kg of cocaine earlier this year will serve the disclosures of their statement interview this month.

Alzaid Shain Rizwan Ali and Grace Katia Liuvoliga are charged with two counts of unlawful possession of 12.33 kilograms of cocaine and a count of unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

The duo appeared today at the Lautoka High Court with their disclosures to be served on the 19th of this month.

It was alleged that Ali and Liuvoliga were in possession the cocaine on the 15th of February, 2024, at Vuda Bypass Road, Lautoka.

They also allegedly attempted to facilitate the exportation of the drugs.

The two will reappear on the 26th of this month.