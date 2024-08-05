Drug transit threat grows

[File Photo]

The government is increasingly concerned about Fiji becoming a transit point for regional drug trade.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad highlights that drugs have been entering the country from distant regions, including South America.

Prasad adds this trend is not only worrisome for Fiji but also poses significant risks for the broader region.

He says Fiji is taking bold steps to tackle the drug problem.

“We have drugs ending up in Fiji traced from South America, and then ending up in Australia and New Zealand. So Fiji was becoming kind of a transit point to some extent. So those are big difficult issues, but as a government, I can speak for Fiji. We’ve certainly taken that head-on.”

Prasad stresses the need for robust border controls to safeguard Fiji from becoming a central hub in the global drug trafficking network.

“We in Fiji have now taken this issue head-on. We have come up with a strategy, we provided additional funding in the budget, we went through a police reset, and we’re working with our partners, particularly Australia and New Zealand.”

The government also emphasizes that combating drug trafficking is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all sectors of society.