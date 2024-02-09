Drug raid conducted in Tacilevu Hills

Police conducted a raid in Tacilevu Hills in the Northern Division where they seized close to 400 plants believed to be marijuana.

No arrests have been made so far in this relation raid yet.

Divisional Police Commander North SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka says the discovery and seizure is a positive outcome of efforts to disrupt the sale, and distribution of the illicit drug.

Article continues after advertisement

SSP Baledrokadroka says community support is crucial in the war against all forms of illicit drugs.

He thanks the assistance of community leaders and those who continue to share information about those involved in the illegal trade.