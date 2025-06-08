Drone to boost emergency response

[Photo Credit: UAN]

The Nasinu Town Council is stepping up its emergency response capabilities by adopting advanced technology to enhance public safety.

In a move to modernise local emergency efforts, the council plans to acquire a high-tech drone within the next two months.

Special Administrator Felix Magnus explained that the drone will provide police and fire services with rapid aerial views during emergencies, significantly reducing response times.

Article continues after advertisement

“And the response time, it takes quite a while because of transportation issues and all other stuff that’s involved before they get there. Now, if we had a high tech drone and the call comes in, we just need to fly the drone. That takes about two minutes to get to the site.”



Nasinu Town Council Special Administrator Felix Magnus. [File Photo]

The Council is partnering with Fiji Police and the National Fire Authority to improve emergency response.

Magnus says the drone captured important images and vehicle details to help speed up responses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.