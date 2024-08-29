Driver in fatal accident granted bail

A 36-year-old driver who allegedly caused the death of an elderly woman along the Viseisei Bypass road on Queen’s Road on the 18th of this month has been charged.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and hit a post.

Due to the impact of the accident, her vehicle swung back onto the road and bumped into another car.

Article continues after advertisement

A 75-year-old woman who was traveling with the accused unfortunately died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident.

The accused was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

She was bailed and the case has been adjourned to the 15th of October.