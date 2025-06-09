Driver dies after two-bus collision in Rakiraki

[File Photo]

A 72-year-old bus driver from Naria, Rakiraki, died this morning following an accident at Nokonoko, along the Kings Road.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 AM this morning when the victim was conveying 40 church members to a rally in Suva.

At Nokonoko, the bus collided with another bus, and as a result of the impact, both buses veered off the road.

A total of 33 passengers were injured and taken to Rakiraki Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver later passed away at Rakiraki Hospital.

Investigation into the incident is underway.

This is the third fatal accident recorded in the past three days.

