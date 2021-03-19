Dredging to prevent flooding in Ba

Close to $3 million will be spent in dredging the Ba River to prevent flooding.

Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says during torrential rain, excessive water that comes downstream is discharged in a short period of time, leading to flooding.

He says a company has been given a contract to dredge 5 kilometres downstream and 14 kilometres upstream of the Ba River.

“We are engaging a number of contracts for private sector where a partnership will undertake a project to dredge the Ba River, pay the royalty and take the silk materials”

Ba Town and other flood prone areas, suffered widespread flooding during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

It was considered one of the worst flooding in recent times.