News

Dredging to prevent flooding in Ba

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 23, 2021 12:20 pm
Ba Town and other flood prone areas, suffered widespread flooding during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Close to $3 million will be spent in dredging the Ba River to prevent flooding.

Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says during torrential rain, excessive water that comes downstream is discharged in a short period of time, leading to flooding.

He says a company has been given a contract to dredge 5 kilometres downstream and 14 kilometres upstream of the Ba River.

“We are engaging a number of contracts for private sector where a partnership will undertake a project to dredge the Ba River, pay the royalty and take the silk materials”

It was considered one of the worst flooding in recent times.

