Drainage solutions key to boosting agriculture

[ Source : Ministry Of Agriculture ]

Work is underway to improve the infrastructure and resources supporting the agricultural industry.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water-ways, Tomasi Tunabuna, during his visit to inspect farming areas im-pacted by drainage issues.

He stresses the critical need for proper drainage and irrigation to im-prove productivity and ensure the sustainability of agricultural lands in the region.

Tunabuna states that Navua has significant flatland areas, which need attention to improve agricultural standards.

He also engaged with local farmers, discussing challenges caused by inadequate drainage and its impact on crop yields.

Tunabuna reiterates the government’s commitment to addressing these issues and supporting Navua’s farming communities.