Drainage board to assist the agriculture ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has re-established the drainage board and appointed 33 members to assist the ministry.

This has been done after a lapse of seven years.

The board aims to assist the Ministry in terms of reoccurring drainage, flooding, and climate change issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the collaboration promotes sustainable agriculture and communities.

“It is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to building and safeguarding a sustainable and resilient future for our agriculture sector and the livelihood of our communities.”

Rayalu adds that these members were appointed after consultations with other ministries and communities.

The board members incorporate farmers, members of the previous board, and those who are knowledgeable in the sector.

They will be working closely with the Ministry to highlight the protection of our environment, communities, and farmers.