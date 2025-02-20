Drainage and pavement works to enhance Suva bus stand

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority in a collaborative effort with the Suva City Council, is currently undertaking crucial pavement works at the Suva Bus Stand.

According to the FRA this essential project aims to significantly improve the functionality and accessibility of the bustling transportation hub, benefiting both bus services and the thousands of commuters who rely on it daily.

It says the improvements are multifaceted, addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges and paving the way for a more efficient and user-friendly environment.

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The initial phase of the project focuses on tackling persistent drainage issues.

This includes critical jetting works to clear existing blockages and ensure effective water runoff, preventing the build-up of stagnant water that can cause damage to the pavement and create an unpleasant experience for commuters.

Following the resolution of the drainage problems, the project will transition into extensive pavement works.

According to the FRA this will involve a comprehensive refurbishment of the existing surfaces, with the goal of restoring the Suva Bus Stand to optimal, serviceable conditions.

A well-maintained pavement, free from potholes and waterlogging, will make the bus stand safer and more convenient, especially for the elderly, disabled individuals, and those with heavy luggage.

