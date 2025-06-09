DPM Prasad offers condolences following plane tragedy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has joined the international leaders and expressed deep sorrow over the fatal Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad.

The plane crashed in a residential area shortly after take-off, claiming more than 200 lives.

Professor Prasad conveyed heartfelt condolences, saying that the people of Fiji’s thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives and their loved ones during this painful time.

Article continues after advertisement

India’s High Commission expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

It says that Fiji’s solidarity at this difficult hour is deeply valued by the people of India.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.