DPM Prasad looks at Fiji-India cooperation

India's President Droupadi Murmu

Fiji aims to benefit significantly from its relationship with India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, has made this comment in response to the state visit by India’s President Droupadi Murmu, which started this morning.

Prasad emphasizes that this meeting marks a historic bond between Fiji and India, which has the potential to bring substantial benefits to both nations.

“And there are many other areas where India has been cooperating and supporting Fiji, including health, education, IT, etc. So the scope for cooperation, economic cooperation, India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad

Prasad adds that by strengthening ties with India, Fiji aims to foster economic growth and enhance social development.

He says India’s fast growth and technology make it an ideal partner for Fiji, especially in key development areas.