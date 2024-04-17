DPM Prasad extends wishes on Ram Naumi

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Arrogance, dictatorship, greed, and self-interest will always be vanquished by the principles of truth, justice, honesty, and integrity.

As Hindus in Fiji and around the world celebrate the birth of Lord Ram, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the road to achieving success for the betterment and common good of our people is and will be challenging.

While wishing Hindus a blessed and inspirational Ram Naumi, Prasad says that Lord Ram has shown that, irrespective of the risky nature of the journey, success can only be achieved through honesty, dedication, and hard work.

Professor Prasad says many of us have and still believe in personal advancement over national interests.

He adds that we should avoid the unholy trait, as it can cause irreparable damage to the social, moral, and political fabric of our nation.