DPM calls for efficient councils to boost tourism growth

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has highlighted the urgent need to improve efficiency and compliance within town councils to better support Fiji’s tourism sector and deliver vital infrastructure on time.

Speaking during the 2025–2026 National Budget Consultations with businesses in Nadi, Professor Prasad acknowledges the challenges faced by the sector particularly delays in approvals and ongoing issues with town councils that hinder the timely execution of development projects.

He stressed that a more effective system is essential to drive progress and ensure that infrastructure and services are delivered in a way that benefits all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Prasad says improving these processes is not just about supporting tourism, but about creating a more efficient and responsive government.

The consultations will move to Lautoka’s Girmit Center today at 6pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.