DPM advocates visa-free system to stem brain drain

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The implementation of a visa-free system or a system that allows for the free movement of people and businesses can be instrumental in mitigating the phenomenon of brain drain.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad during the question-and-answer session at the Australasian Aid and International Development Conference in Australia.

Professor Prasad says a visa-free system promotes cultural exchange, allowing people to experience different societies and bring back diverse perspectives.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the visa-free system helps in retaining valuable talent that might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

“So having a visa-free system or a system where there is free movement of people and businesses, it’s not going to be a situation where people will pack their bags tomorrow and move to Australia and New Zealand. In fact, I think that it will slow down.”

Professor Prasad says a system of free movement fosters international collaboration.

He adds that through the visa free arrangement professionals who have gained experience abroad can contribute their expertise to the development of their home country, fostering innovation and progress.