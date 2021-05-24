Double story houses built to escape rising sea-level

Building double story houses is the only option for Waivou villagers in Rewa in order to escape the rising sea level.

Turaga ni Koro, Josefa Navusolo says they have noticed a lot of changes since childhood and sea-level rise have been getting worse over the years.

He adds this crisis has greatly affected their livelihood and food security.

“We can relocate but all these places are considered as wetlands. The only thing we are doing is building two-storey houses to be safe from the rising sea level. The houses near the drain surrounding the village are always flooded. We are working together as a village to help find out ways to help address the issue.”

Navusolo says villagers are working together by making proper village drainage and ensuring that all water outlets in the village are clear especially during high tide.

Waivou village in Rewa has over 100 houses with over 400 villagers.