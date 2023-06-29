Do not be swayed by rumours: Police Force

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public not to be easily swayed by rumours or information circulating on social media about purported plans aimed at destabilizing the security of our nation.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they are looking into the matter.

ACP Driu is calling on the people to remain calm they are committed to everyone’s safety and security.

He adds police have been made aware of the information circulating on social media and is reassuring the public that there is nothing to be concerned about.

ACP Driu says police operations are focused on providing safety and security and there is nothing to be concerned about as far as national security is concerned.

He stresses that people should get information from trusted reliable sources such as media outlets or verified social media pages.