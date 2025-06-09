Diwali Dhoom lights up Labasa with music and dance

Amit Kumar & his family

The Radio Fiji Two/Mirchi FM “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom has been hailed a major success, attracting a huge crowd.

People from Labasa and surrounding areas attended the annual event in large numbers at Damodar City in Labasa last night.

The evening was filled with fun and laughter, with local artists providing entertainment through folk songs, dance, and on-stage drama, which created the perfect environment in the lead-up to the festival of lights.

The event also gave an opportunity to the people to meet their favourite radio personalities in person.

Kirtan singing sensation Amit Kumar has praised the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for the successful event.

“It was just an amazing night and I am so glad my whole family got the chance to perform together, and people were just enjoying and having so much fun.”

Kumar’s mum, Subha Wati, says the music was very good and she could not stop herself from dancing.

“I had so much fun, so many family members came, and we all danced to the amazing music.”

Diwali Dhoom is an annual event held by FBC to share the spirit of the festival of lights with the community members.

