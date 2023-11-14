Ditoka pleased with coordination

[Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

National Disaster Management Minister, Sakiasi Ditoka has thanked all government departments and other relevant stakeholders for their coordinating efforts as the country braces for Tropical Cyclone Mal.

Ditoka says on the ground the necessary preparations have been done, which includes the opening up of evacuation centers.

He adds they’ve also responded to emergency calls and other requests made by the public who live in areas which falls in the path of TC Mal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minster says they are on standby to provide support where needed.

“Up to know we are very grateful for the great work that our team members in all the ministries are doing in coming together and coordinating.”

Ditoka says the emergency committee that is working together includes relevant ministries, the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.