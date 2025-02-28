Ditoka clarifies catchment dispute in Nasealevu

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka has dismissed landowners’ claims over the government’s legal agreement on the Nasealevu and Viriqilai water catchments.

During a site visit, Ditoka addressed concerns from Viriqilai and Nasealevu landowners, who have threatened to shut down a key water catchment supplying Labasa if their road demands and agreements are not met.

He emphasized that Commissioner North’s office has provided landowners with verified data on the actual size of the catchment, correcting their claims with factual information.

“Things were clarified about the actual size of the catchment; it’s not as big as the landowners thought it was, so now they’ve settled on the actual size of the catchment, and they’re now satisfied with the information that’s been given. And also what the government has agreed to do, they continue to work on that, like the fixing of the roads and looking at other issues that might assist them.”

Ditoka has warned that shutting down a water catchment is illegal if there is a valid lease agreement in place, urging landowners to consider the legal consequences before taking action.

He also highlighted that the ongoing dispute in Nasealevu and Viriqilai stems from neglect by past governments.

However, he adds that the current government has stepped in to improve road access, with progress still underway.

