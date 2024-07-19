Displaced families defy safety warnings to return home

Some displaced families in Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata have chosen to move back to the original village site despite a survey that deems it unsafe.

The people of Nabavatu were relocated four years ago due to reports on the condition of the village site. They have been living in tents and have weathered different storms.

The 2020 geotechnical survey by the Ministry of Lands determined that the current site of the village is unsafe, and this assessment still applies to date.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo, in response to the decision made by families who have opted to return to the village, says his Ministry’s role in the matter is limited.

He says that the Ministry of Rural Development and iTaukei Affairs will need to coordinate on the issue of people moving back to the village site.

“Our role in that village relocation project is limited to the geotechnical aspect of it, and that is just finding the place that is stable so that the land that was opened by the minister responsible was stable, and that was suggested by geotechnical reports, which suggest to us that it provide stability going forward for the village.”

Meanwhile, village headman Moriti Waqawaqa says that the focus now is for the 37 families to be relocated to a new site.

He says this will require urgency in constructing new homes.

The people of Nabavatu have openly shared their struggles in their current living conditions and hope their needs will be addressed soon.