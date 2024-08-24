Disciplined youth leaders needed to combat drug crisis

[Source: Supplied]

There is a need for strong, disciplined youth leaders in Fiji who can resist peer pressure and reject drugs.

This, according to Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief Staff Officer for International Defense Cooperation, Lieutenant Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakana, is what Fiji needs right now to help address the growing concerns affecting youths.

Lt Col. Ravunakana, while officiating at the Levuka Public School 145th anniversary and Cadet pass-out parade at Nasau Park in Levuka, highlighted the importance of the cadet program, stating that it is more than just drills and uniforms as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the character and discipline of students, especially in a global context where respect for others is diminishing.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Supplied]

“The cadet program fosters unity and teamwork, as students learn to move in synchrony, responding to a single command. This discipline builds values such as integrity, responsibility, and service—qualities essential for any leader.”

The event, which showcased the discipline and training of the students, drew an enthusiastic audience and highlighted the school’s long-standing contributions to the community.

Fiji will need young leaders who can set an example for their peers and the younger generation. Stand tall, aim high, and let your actions be guided by the good values you have been taught. Together, you can achieve remarkable things and continue to build a legacy that will inspire others for years to come,”

The celebration of Levuka Public School’s 145th anniversary was not only a commemoration of its rich history but also a reminder of the important role that education and discipline play in shaping the future of Fiji.