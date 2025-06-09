Digitisation of archives vital for equal access says Bia

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

There is an urgent need to accelerate the digitisation of archives to ensure students and communities in outer islands have the same access to materials as those in urban centres such as Suva and Lautoka.

Assistant Minister for Information Aliki Bia highlighted this during the launch of International Archives Week in Suva.

He stresses the importance of archival policies that promote transparency, open access, and inclusive preservation practices.



Bia states that the National Archives of Fiji is mandated to guarantee public access to records and is actively expanding outreach to rural and remote areas.

The Assistant Minister says the archives serve as collections of national memory, safeguard Fijian identity, and support informed decision-making across government and society.

Calls were made for stronger collaboration between educational institutions, cultural agencies, and government departments to increase access, promote archival literacy, and ensure the long-term preservation of documentary heritage.

This year’s International Archives Week theme is “Archives are Accessible, Archives for Everyone.”

