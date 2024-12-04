Digital transformation critical for agrifood systems

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Trade, and Co-operatives Shaheen Ali says digital transformation is not just an opportunity; it is a necessity.

While opening the “Catalyzing Agrifood Systems through Digitalisation” workshop this morning, Ali placed a strong emphasis on the transformative power of digital solutions in agriculture.

Ali says by leveraging digital tools, farmers and agribusinesses can be empowered to increase productivity, access global markets, and build resilience to challenges such as climate change and resource limitations.

The Digital Government Transformation Office also presented the efforts undertaken by the Government in the digitalisation space.

The presentation focused on the upcoming National Digital Strategy and how the e-Agriculture strategy will fit in with it.

The team also shared on the Data Exchange Platform which enables efficient data sharing across government.

The workshop also included representatives from the telecommunications sector who covered the approaches being undertaken by the telcos in improving connectivity in rural and maritime areas where farming is carried out.

This workshop will set the stage for Fiji to transform its agrifood systems into a resilient, inclusive, and competitive sector, leveraging the power of digitalisation to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), aims to refine and finalise Fiji’s National E-Agriculture Strategy.