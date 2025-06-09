Digital access for rural areas

The Ministry of Communications’ Universal Service Scheme aims to improve digital connectivity in rural and remote areas.

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji manages the scheme through the Universal Service Fund.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says 240 remote areas have been designated as Universal Service Areas using a data-based system because service providers are unlikely to invest in these locations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that phase one of the Universal Service Scheme is set to directly benefit approximately 11,300 Fijians who, until now, had little or no access to the internet or reliable voice services.

Kamikamica also says the project uses a satellite-based Wi-Fi model for quick deployment, covering 126 of the 240 sites in the first phase.

“36 sites in Kadavu, 36 sites in Lau, 15 sites in Lomaiviti, 13 sites in Namosi, 2 sites in Navosa, and 24 sites in Tailevu.”

Kamikamica says, according to the International Telecommunication Union’s report, rural connectivity costs up to 10 times more than urban connectivity.

He adds that during phase 1 of the project, the government has already invested $3 million, which also includes maintenance for durability.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya says that while increasing connectivity will benefit the economy, there is a need to raise awareness of its benefits.

“I hope there’s a lot more education and work that’s going to be done with respect to the digital space and online safety, etc.”

Planning for Phase 2 of the project under the Universal Service Fund is underway. A further 114 sites will be connected to the internet in this phase.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.