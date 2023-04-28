Dietary plans in place for inmates

The Fiji Corrections Service conducts routine medical examination during the induction programme upon admission of all inmates in all Correctional facilities.

While making their submissions for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 FCS Annual report to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says a monthly health audit is also conducted to all inmates by the FCS Senior Medical officers.

Panapasa says this is to identify the dietary plans for all inmates.

“The Dietary scale as per the Commissioner order, number 8 on prisoners’ diet prescribing the food rations issued to inmates daily. The dietary scale covers the balanced food groups while inmates with medical issues are allowed special dieting meals recommended by the Senior Medical Officers.”

Panapasa says this also allows FCS to work on the food rations to cater for the inmates monthly.

The Fiji Corrections Service continues to ensure that they provide the best service to inmates that are currently under their care.