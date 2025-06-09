Diabetes Fiji calls out myths jeopardizing treatment

Stigma and misinformation about diabetes remain major barriers to effective care in Fiji, warns Executive Director of Diabetes Fiji Kini Marawa.

He said diabetes is a complex condition driven by genetics and environment, not simply lifestyle choices and that blaming patients worsens fear and silence.

Marawa explains Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease unrelated to diet, while Type 2 diabetes risk involves both genetics and lifestyle factors.

Article continues after advertisement

He also outlined that gestational diabetes results from pregnancy-related hormonal changes and requires proper medical support, not judgment.

He is urging urgent community action to replace myths with facts, promoting education, early screening, and empathy.

Marawa emphasizes that creating supportive environments and realistic health strategies is vital to easing Fiji’s growing diabetes crisis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.