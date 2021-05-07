Devi reported missing after failing to return home

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station after she failed to return home on the 8th of last month.

Jyoti Devi was last seen leaving home for school on the 8th and failed to return home on the said date.

Her mother lodged a missing persons report after checking all likely places Devi could have been.

Police is urging anyone who may have any information on Devi to call the Western Division Command Center on 9905 457 or the Lautoka Police Station on 9905660.