Development issues highlighted during CHOGM meet

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua joined 55 other Ministers from the Commonwealth countries at the Pre-Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Apia, Samoa yesterday.

The meeting focused on critical topics, including building resilience in societies, strengthening democratic institutions, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

Ministers also convened over the draft 2024 CHOGM Communiqué for the consideration of Leaders.

This year’s CHOGM has provided a vital platform for smaller nations, particularly within the Pacific region to highlight Small Island Developing States issues and advocate for the collective action on shared challenges.

Additionally, the meeting enabled discussions on the key agenda, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth.”

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka is the Head of the Fiji Delegation to CHOGM 2024.

He attended the Leaders Executive session today and will join the other 55 Heads of Government at the Leaders Retreat tomorrow.

Fiji’s participation at CHOGM 2024 is an opportunity to further deepen bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation, on the global and regional issues of importance such as climate change and oceans, economic resilience and inclusive development.

It also supports the key objectives of promoting peace, prosperity and security as outlined in Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper.