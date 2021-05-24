Home

News

Deputy Supervisor of Elections appointed

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 25, 2022 11:44 am
Australian National Craig Rickards.[Source: FEO]

Australian National Craig Rickards has been appointed the Deputy Supervisor for the 2022 General Election.

In announcing the appointment, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem highlighted that Rickards has a wealth of election experience having worked with the Australian Electoral Commission for the last 38 years.

Rickards was in Fiji for the 2014 General Election, as Technical Advisor in the area of Logistics, and in 2018, he was an advisor to the FEO’s Divisional Managers.

The new Deputy has also worked in Tonga, Myanmar and other countries.

Saneem adds that Rickards is familiar with the Fijian electoral system and processes.

 

