Deputy PM to appoint members of the Fiscal Review Committee

A Fiscal Review Committee will soon be appointed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

The Minister made the announcement at the Fiji-Australia Business Council breakfast this morning.

Professor Prasad says the committee will be made up of 10 to 11 people, and they will be tasked with looking at the overall economic mechanism.

“Essentially the fiscal review committee will be tasked to look at our expenditure policies, revenue policies and our tax policies and that work from the fiscal review committee will feed into the whole budget process and the national economic summit that we plan to host sometimes in April and I’m sure all of you will be participating in that because we want to formulate a budget that will have no suprises.”

Prasad says the government wants to have a budget for sustained future economic growth.

He says this is an aspect of policymaking that the government wants.