Deputy PM apologises for delay in rehabilitation of schools

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during his northern division tour

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has apologised for the delay in the full rehabilitation of schools that were badly hit by Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The Minister made the apology in Lekutu District School in Bua as he continued to tour the Northern Division.

He says he knows that the damage caused by TC Yasa was extensive in Vanua Levu.

He says as the Ministry in charge of reconstruction of the schools after the cyclone itself, we take responsibility and perhaps now apologise that they have not been able to fix this in the past two to three years.

The Deputy PM then assured the people on behalf of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Coalition Government that the government will not neglect Vanua Levu, including Bua and Dreketi.