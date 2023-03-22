Depleting mangroves concerning

Mangroves are important for the environment as they provide habitat for both marine organisms and birds.

Teri Tuxson, one of the organizers of the recent Nasese foreshore cleanup campaign, says more awareness is needed about the importance of mangroves.

She says that the increasing depletion of mangroves is concerning.

Article continues after advertisement

“They protect the shoreline from natural disasters. They act as a filter. So any sediment and pollution that runs off the land will often get trapped in the mangroves before it reaches the coral reefs. And it’s also important for soil erosion. Without the mangroves, our shoreline is in danger of being wiped out or being worn away.”

Tuxson says mangroves act as a filter for the reefs, as sediment and pollution that runs off the land often get trapped in the mangroves before it reaches the coral reefs.

Tuxson highlighted that the recent tourism development at the Nasese foreshore has destroyed a lot of mangroves, and they are raising awareness against it.