Denmark to work closely with Fiji

Denmark will work closely with Fiji on issues of importance such as climate action, sustainable development, and inclusivity.

This was reaffirmed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth, and other officials yesterday.

Rabuka also acknowledged Crown Princess Mary for her commitment to advocating for health, gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls.

United Nations Population Fund Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem says that they have been working in Fiji for 30 years, supporting national and regional efforts.

She adds that this includes protecting and defending the rights of women, girls, and young people so that they, their families, and communities thrive.

She says they look forward to working together to expand access to family planning, end preventable maternal deaths, and eliminate all forms of gender-based violence in Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.



