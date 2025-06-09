Dengue outbreak over

The Health Ministry has officially declared an end to the dengue fever outbreak in the Central and Western Divisions.

The outbreak, first declared in February and April this year has been brought under control following a steady drop in case numbers.

However, health officials warn that dengue fever remains endemic in Fiji.

This means cases can still occur throughout the year, even without a declared outbreak.

The Ministry states the public must stay alert and continue to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate breeding grounds.

Between January and July this year, a total of 11,599 dengue cases were reported across the country.

The Western Division recorded 5,124 cases, the Central Division 2,957, the Northern Division 3,198, and the Eastern Division 320.

Case numbers have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Health teams have been working with other government bodies to roll out a nationwide response. This included spraying for mosquitoes, applying larvicides, and going door to door to identify and remove breeding spots.

Public awareness campaigns were also launched to educate people on prevention.

The Ministry confirms that health inspectors issued abatement notices and fines under the Public Health Act to property owners where mosquito activity was found.

Despite progress, the Ministry continues to urge the public to take dengue seriously and seek immediate care if symptoms appear.

