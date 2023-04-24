Deferred maintenance an issue for USP: VC

Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia

Decaying infrastructure is a challenge for the University of the South Pacific.

Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says as more funding is released to them, they will work on the issue.

Ahluwalia has agreed that there are some deferred maintenance issues that need to be dealt with.

He adds that such issues are inevitable when funding has not been provided for a long time.

“We are now prioritizing those and trying to address them. What we have done in the last few years, and we are currently doing it as well, is prioritize students over everything else. We want students to have a quality student experience, and that would be the campus ambiance, not just on this campus but on all our other campuses.”

Ahluwalia says the university is looking at introducing some health programs over the next couple of years.

He adds that they have had some discussions around that with the development partners.

The Vice Chancellor says the campus in Solomon Islands has been designated a health campus, and they will be introducing more programs there.