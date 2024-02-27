Defence Club fire leaves building in ashes

The Defence Club, an iconic landmark on Gorrie Street in Suva was destroyed by fire this morning, marking a devastating chapter in its storied history.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the blaze raged on casting a pall of thick smoke over Gorrie Street.

Anglican Church Vicar General and Holy Trinity Cathedral Dean Orisi Vuki says while the physical structure may succumb to the fire’s fury, the indelible legacy of the Defence Club will endure in the hearts and minds of those who cherish its place in history.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a great loss for all of us, a great loss especially as it has been our neighbour for a long time. And we are losing a neighbour early this morning. It’s a historical building and has a lot of historical facts about it.”

Amidst the chaos, security officers and Defence Club workers were on the scene, grappling with the unfolding crisis.

Eyewitnesses described the ominous sight of black clouds billowing from the Defence Club as they made their way to work.



[ Source : Rusell Lovo]

As the flames ravage the Defence Club, they consume not just a building but a repository of memories.



[ Source : Rusell Lovo]

The Defence Club was built in 1901 and was established in 1915 as the Gentleman’s Club before World War One.



[ Source : Rusell Lovo]