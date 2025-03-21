Decentralized services to enhance oral health

Dr. Luisa Cikamatana standing by the plaque of newly commissioned Nadi Dental Prosthetic Laboratory

The commissioning of the Nadi Dental Prosthetic Laboratory will contribute to the advancement of oral health services in Fiji.

This facility will provide specialized dental care, improve access, and set a new standard for oral health services in the country.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Luisa Cikamatana, states that by decentralizing prosthetic services, the laboratory will help reduce travel and waiting times, particularly for vulnerable people in the Western Division.

“This improved access will ensure the timely provision of critical dental prostheses. Improved quality of care the laboratory will enable the production of high-quality, customized dental prostheses, leading to enhanced oral function, improved aesthetics, and a significant boost in patients’ quality of life.”

Dr. Cikamatana adds that offering comprehensive prosthetic services at a sub-divisional level will help ease the burden on central hospitals.

She further emphasizes that this will enhance the efficiency of care delivery, reduce delays, and ensure faster and better access to services for patients.

