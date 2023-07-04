Debt servicing promising: Dr Sen

[Source: LinkedIn]

ANZ Economists state that the government’s ability to service its debt seems sound at this stage.

In a research titled Fiji’s Big Budget: Record Spending and Revenue, ANZ International Economist Doctor Kishti Sen and Senior International Economist Tom Kenny stated that although debt increased during the pandemic and is expected to reach $10.5 billion by the end of July 2024, the Ministry of Finance has accessed cheap financing from development partners, reducing the cost of its debt.

The duo says that debt affordability, which is the interest payments as a share of revenue, has improved recently.

This is expected to fall to about 13 percent by the end of the year, not far off its average over a long period of time.

The report says that in its October 2022 review of Fiji, Moody’s affirmed a credit rating of B and upgraded its outlook to stable, concluding that debt is up and sovereign risks appear stable.