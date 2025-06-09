Data on postpartum should be prioritized says Mama Talanoa

Insufficient post-partum data in the country further isolates mothers and females who may need critical and timely intervention.

A collective of mothers, known as Mama Talanoa, stated this during the second stakeholder’s dialogue on Post-Partum Depression, organized by ASK4HELP in Suva yesterday.

Mama Talanoa states that all aspects of data collection for maternity care and mental health should be prioritized by the Ministry of Health.

Mercedes Swann from the Mama Talanoa states that the absence of publicly available information, such as PPD data, means that countless women may be suffering in silence, mistaking common symptoms for personal failure.

“We’re not hearing the statistics from the media and from the Ministry of Health saying that postpartum depression actually affects up to one in seven women. That’s a lot of women, right? If you don’t hear things like that, you’re just gonna think it’s you all alone feeling depressed and that there’s something wrong with you.”

Swann says that collecting data during screenings and maternity clinics should be encouraged.

She adds that it is crucial to gather that data through the Ministry of Health, particularly through appointments, especially when women come in for checkups and clinics, where they need to be asked how they’re doing.

Swann says that mothers should be screened for depression early and at postpartum so that proper help and knowledge can be directed to them.

Dr. Devina Nand, Head of Wellness at the Ministry of Health, states that they are looking to improve this through psycho-social support systems.

“Mental health pathways, asking mother, are you okay? how are you doing, coping as a mom? What help do you need? so these are things that we are going to put in place. Specific questionnaires that we can ask moms to see if she is okay or need help.”

As Fiji continues to prioritize maternal and child health, mental health stakeholders emphasize that postpartum depression must be part of the conversation.

Collecting data is not just about numbers, it’s about making sure every mother knows she is not alone, and that help is available.

