Dairy farm doubles milk output

Fiji Dairy Limited’s farm in Tailevu has boosted its daily milk output to 1,200 litres, up from 600–700 litres in mid-2024.

This growth is credited to enhanced feed, targeted training, and strategic leadership by Farm Manager Vimlesh Raja.

With 140 milking cows and a team of 10 labourers, the farm’s success is driven by regular talanoa sessions, structured calf care, and pasture upgrades using Juncao and Siteria grasses.

Support from the Ministry of Agriculture has also introduced Brown Swiss breeds, further boosting output.

The farm’s transformation earned it the Dairy Farmer of the Year Award at the 2025 National Agriculture Show in Nadi, marking a milestone in Fiji’s push for milk self-sufficiency.

