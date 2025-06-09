Cyberbullying complaints surge

[File Photo]

Victims or witnesses of harmful communication and cyberbullying should file formal complaints so cases can be investigated and offenders held accountable.

Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said all attacks on social media are condemned and every complaint is taken seriously.

He said abuse must be reported on the platform where it takes place and also to the Commission.

Filipe Batiwale, Online Safety Commissioner

Speaking during Cyber Week in Nadi yesterday, Batiwale said the Commission was underfunded, receiving $1.5 million for the current financial year.

He states the Commission has a major responsibility to promote online safety and run awareness programs nationwide, a task that carries a significant cost to taxpayers.

