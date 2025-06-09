Cyber vandalism on the rise

[Source: NDTV]

The Ministry of Communications and the National Computer Emergency Response Team (Fiji CERT) have reported an increase in cases where hackers gain unauthorized access to social media and email accounts.

These attacks have resulted in cyber vandalism and damage to Facebook pages.

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica states that these incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

He emphasizes the government’s commitment to protecting individuals, businesses, and public institutions from such threats.

Kamikamica advises Fijians to use strong passwords, avoid suspicious links, and regularly update their software.

According to the Minister, these steps can help prevent personal information from being stolen or misused.









